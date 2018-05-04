DAILY PILOT

Woman, 23, killed in single-car crash on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley

By
May 04, 2018 | 9:40 AM
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

A 23-year-old woman was killed early Friday when the car she was driving crashed and overturned on the northbound 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley, authorities said.

The crash, which occurred north of the Brookhurst Street offramp, was reported at 1:18 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the Ford Fusion veered toward the side of the freeway, struck a light pole and slammed into a guardrail. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn under the Slater Avenue overpass.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

