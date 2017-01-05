Costa Mesa man, 65, struck and killed by truck in Santa Ana

A 65-year-old Costa Mesa man died shortly after being struck by a pickup Thursday morning as he was trying to cross a street in Santa Ana, police said.

Witnesses told Santa Ana police that the man was struck by a Dodge Ram traveling west on West Warner Avenue, authorities said. The Orange County coroner's office identified the pedestrian as Kassim Kassim.

When police arrived just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Warner and South Susan Street, they found Kassim lying on the road, authorities said.

He was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died of his injuries a short time later, police said.

Kassim was wearing dark clothing and the crash occurred during dark and rainy conditions, police said.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No arrests were made.