Man killed in crash on 73 Freeway; southbound lanes close for hours

A 30-year-old man died after the pickup he was driving crashed into a Caltrans grader on the 73 Freeway in Newport Beach, closing southbound lanes for hours Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash, which occurred south of Bison Avenue on the southbound 73, was reported shortly after 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The name of the man killed was not released.
CHP Officer Paul Fox said a Ford F-250 veered to the center divider and slammed into the grader, which was being operated by a California Department of Transportation employee. The worker was not injured.
Paint in the pickup spilled onto the road, Fox said.
An SUV traveling behind the Ford crashed into it. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver was not injured, Fox said.
The southbound 73 at MacArthur Boulevard was closed while officers investigated and crews cleaned up debris. The lanes remained closed at 5 p.m.
