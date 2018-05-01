DUI suspect arrested after man is killed in Costa Mesa crash

A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman in another vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a three-car crash early Tuesday in Costa Mesa, police said.
Costa Mesa police responded to the area of Mesa Drive and Santa Ana Avenue after reports of a crash at about 12:20 a.m., Sgt. Mike Manson said.
Witnesses said a Honda was traveling west on Mesa Drive when a Volkswagen SUV with two people inside went through a red light at high speed and struck the Honda.
"As the red car was crossing Santa Ana, the white vehicle T-boned the red car … and the red car ran into me," Anthony Straws said.
Police said authorities are still investigating how the crash occurred, but Sgt. Dan Miles said alcohol was a factor and that a woman driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not release her name.
The driver of the Honda, a Tustin resident, died at the scene, Miles said. His name was not released.
The driver of a third vehicle was not hurt, Manson said.
Witnesses said the passenger in the SUV left the scene after the crash, but police Sgt. Patrick Wessel said he has been accounted for.
