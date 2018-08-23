Huntington Beach man, 19, killed in crash on 405 Freeway

A 19-year-old Huntington Beach man was pronounced dead Thursday after a crash with a semi-truck on the 405 Freeway.
The man, who was heading north in the No. 3 lane at an unknown speed, failed to slow for construction traffic and his 2017 Honda Accord hit the rear of the truck’s trailer at 12:41 a.m. north of the Goldenwest Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities don’t know why the motorist didn’t slow down, the CHP said.
He was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center with major injuries and died soon after. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.
The driver of the 1998 Kenworth semi-truck, a 31-year-old Pomona resident, was uninjured, the CHP said.