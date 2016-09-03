Lots going on at Festival of Children in South Coast Plaza

Visitors to South Coast Plaza on Saturday were able to get their faces painted, build with Legos and watch musical and magical performances as part of the annual Festival of Children.

The goal of the 15th annual charity outreach event, sponsored by the Festival of Children Foundation, is to raise awareness of children's charities, more than 75 of which are participating this year. The festival runs weekends through Sept. 25.

Along with performances, visitors can survey "Canstruction OC," a series of structures made entirely of canned goods that will be donated to the Orange County Food Bank once the festival is over.

The event is held in conjunction with National Child Awareness Month, which also is led by the Festival of Children Foundation to focus attention on issues facing children.

For a full schedule of festival events or for more information, visit festivalofchildren.org. All events are free and open to the public.