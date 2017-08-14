Festival of Arts parties on to celebrate 85 years

It’s been 85 years since the Festival of Arts began in Laguna Beach as a summer showplace for more than a hundred artists.

Now, the fine-art show and the accompanying Pageant of the Masters “living pictures” performances together draw more than 250,000 visitors annually, organizers say.

On Sunday, the festival threw an anniversary party on its grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. The public was invited for free admission to the art show along with games, art activities, live music, giveaways and a scavenger hunt.

The party followed the festival’s ninth annual Runway Fashion Show on Saturday in front of more than 2,000 guests from the fashion and design world and the local community.

The Festival of Arts runs daily through Aug. 31. For more information, visit foapom.com.