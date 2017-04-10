One man arrested, another seriously hurt in fight outside Goat Hill Tavern in Costa Mesa

A fight outside Goat Hill Tavern in Costa Mesa left one man with serious injuries and another in jail, police said.

Costa Mesa police were called to the parking lot behind Goat Hill Tavern at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, said department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

Fyad said two men were involved in an altercation outside the bar at 1830 Newport Blvd. One man, who was not identified, suffered bleeding in the brain and was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. He regained consciousness Saturday, Fyad said.

Michael Dean Ballantyne, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of felony battery, Fyad said.

Ballantyne was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the fight, Fyad said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN