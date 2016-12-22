Dryer fire hits laundry business in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa fire crews quickly extinguished a blaze at a coin-operated laundry facility Wednesday night.

Firefighters received a report at 6:15 p.m. of a fire at Coin-Op Laundry, 1738 Placentia Ave. Crews responded within five minutes and found flames coming from a dryer, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

Firefighters put out the blaze within 10 minutes and removed some of the drywall behind the dryer to make sure the fire had not spread into the wall, Coates said.

No one was injured.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN