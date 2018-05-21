10-year-old girl burned by fire pit at Newport Dunes is 'doing remarkably well,' family and fire officials say

A 10-year-old girl who was hospitalized with first- and second-degree burns after she fell into a fire pit in Newport Beach on Saturday is "doing remarkably well," according to fire officials and her family.
Charlotte Chapin was at a father-daughter campout at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort just before 10 a.m. when she fell into a steel fire pit. Fathers attending the YMCA-sponsored camp quickly pulled her out, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Off-duty OCFA firefighter Mike Heddleston, who was at the beach camping with his daughter, immediately treated Charlotte's burns with cool water, officials said. She suffered burns on 10% of her body, authorities said.
Newport Beach firefighters and paramedics also treated her at the scene before she was taken to the burn center at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where she stayed overnight, fire officials said.
Further details of the incident and Charlotte's city of residence were not immediately disclosed.
OCFA posted photos on social media Saturday night showing Charlotte lying in a hospital bed smiling with her her stuffed dog "Pups" beside her.
She was released from the hospital Sunday, according to KABC-TV/7.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN