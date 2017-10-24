Chief, assistant chief and 6 others celebrate promotions in Newport Beach Fire Department

Newport Beach interim Fire Chief Chip Duncan was officially named the department’s leader Tuesday, making him the city’s first fire chief promoted internally in 31 years.

City officials and staff and community members packed the City Council chamber to celebrate the promotions of Duncan, newly appointed Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and six other Fire Department employees.

The ceremony was the first in the department’s history that included promotions for all ranks in the fire service, according to city spokeswoman Mary Locey.

Duncan has served as interim fire chief since former chief Scott Poster retired in December. Duncan began his career in Newport Beach as a firefighter in March 1987 and steadily rose through the ranks, eventually earning the title of assistant fire chief.

He also has been a hazardous-materials technician, a fire investigator and an urban search and rescue team member.

Boyles, second in command of the Fire Department, has 24 years’ experience in the fire service, beginning in San Bernardino before accepting a firefighter position with Newport Beach in 2000.

He also has been a paramedic, fire captain, battalion chief and training chief.

As assistant fire chief, Boyles will be responsible for fire operations, training and community outreach.

Six other staff members also celebrated climbing the ranks.

Newport Beach Fire Department personnel, from left, Matt Ambrose, Matt Skelly, John Mollica, Anthony Terzo, Matthew Reis, Assistant Chief Jeff Boyles and Chief Chip Duncan take the oath of office during a promotion ceremony Tuesday. Nic Lucas is not pictured.

Capt. Nic Lucas was promoted to battalion chief. Fire engineer Matt Ambrose and paramedic Matthew Reis were both promoted to captain.

Firefighters John Mollica and Matt Skelly were promoted to engineers, and firefighter Anthony Terzo was promoted to paramedic.

