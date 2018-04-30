Huntington Beach police officer carries woman to safety from smoke-filled home during garage fire

A police officer carried a woman to safety after thick black smoke from a garage fire filled a Huntington Beach house late Saturday, authorities said.
Huntington Beach police and fire officials responded to the fire in the 16500 block of Loire Circle shortly after 11:30 p.m.
A police officer arrived first, and members of the family who had made it out of the house directed him to a woman who was stuck in a bedroom.
"After searching several bedrooms, the officer located the elderly woman, who was unable to walk," the Police Department wrote in a news release. "He picked up the woman along with attached medical equipment and carried her outside to paramedics who had just arrived."
The woman and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment and have been released. A third person was evaluated at the scene but was not hospitalized, fire officials said.
The blaze was contained in the garage, and fire crews knocked it down shortly after midnight.
The smoke spread to the rest of the home through an open door, officials said.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused the fire.
"The Huntington Beach Fire Department urges residents to keep doors closed throughout the house, even while sleeping," the department said in a statement. "This can stop a fire from growing or spreading, help keep smoke and heat out, keep your cherished items safe and save your life."
