Laguna Beach brush fire at 200 acres; firefighters report progress

Firefighters were making progress on a brush fire that prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials said early Sunday.
The Aliso fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon below Laguna’s Top of the World neighborhood and behind Soka University in Aliso Viejo, was estimated to have charred 200 acres with no containment, according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority shortly after midnight.
At one point Saturday, the fire was reported to have burned 250 acres, but that was downgraded to 120 at around 8:40 p.m. after an aerial survey of the burn area gave firefighters a more accurate count, officials said. The figure was increased to 200 in the tweet at 12:05 a.m.
Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said Saturday night that winds that had moved the blaze earlier in the day calmed shortly after 7 p.m. Moist evening air also improved conditions for crews fighting the fire.
Mandatory evacuations ordered for about 2,000 homes in Aliso Viejo were lifted at 9 p.m., the city stated on Twitter.
However, evacuation orders remained in effect for about 1,500 people in Laguna Beach’s Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods, according to Laguna police. The affected neighborhoods included those along Alta Laguna Boulevard and Park Avenue toward Bern Drive and Temple Hills Drive toward Dorn Court, police said.
The Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center at 380 Third St. was established as an evacuation shelter, authorities said.
All animals were removed from the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter as a precaution, police said.
More than 400 firefighters are battling the blaze, the Fire Authority said Sunday morning. One of them suffered a mild leg injury Saturday, but no other injuries were reported, officials said.
Six air tankers and four helicopters also were enlisted to help fight the fire. The aircraft made water drops throughout the night, according to the Fire Authority.
Costa Mesa High School’s prom scheduled for Saturday night at Soka University was postponed because of the fire and accompanying road closures, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. More information was expected to be released Monday.
Daily Pilot staff writer Hannah Fry and the Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.