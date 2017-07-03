Woman is hospitalized after she's burned when firework she's holding explodes

A woman in her 20s was hospitalized early Saturday after a firework exploded in her hand, authorities said.

Costa Mesa fire officials responded to College Hospital Costa Mesa, at 301 Victoria St., about 2:20 a.m. where the woman had driven to seek medical attention after the explosion, said Costa Mesa fire Capt. Chris Coates.

College Hospital does not offer those types of emergency services, so fire officials took her to UCI Medical Center in Orange for treatment.

Coates said the woman was holding the firework outside the window of a car when it exploded in her hand. She suffered burns to her hand and forearm, he said.

