Groups in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach launch sales of ‘safe and sane’ fireworks for the Fourth

Fireworks stands have again sprouted all over Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach — offering selections of sparking sundries to both ring in the Fourth of July and bring in funds for youth sports organizations, community groups and nonprofits.

About three dozen groups in Costa Mesa and another 15 in Huntington are permitted this year to sell “safe and sane” fireworks: those that don’t leave the ground or explode in the air and bear a seal of approval from the state fire marshal.

Sales in Costa Mesa launched Friday and continue through Tuesday. Fireworks can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the Fourth itself.

The devices can only be discharged Sunday through Tuesday between 4 and 10 p.m.

Representatives from permitted groups have said proceeds from local fireworks stands are a major fundraising source.

In Huntington, fireworks can be sold from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

They can be discharged only on the Fourth from noon to 10 p.m.

Public safety officials in Costa Mesa have released some tips on how to safely use “safe and sane” fireworks, such as:

Set up display areas at least 20 feet away from where people will be watching and make sure the area is clear of debris and combustibles.

Have a water source handy and use a piece of drywall or Sheetrock to protect pavement or grass.

Submerge discharged fireworks in water and make sure they’re cool before disposing.

For more information on using permitted fireworks, visit costamesaca.gov/fireworks or huntingtonbeachca.gov/fireworks.

Fireworks stands in Costa Mesa

California School Educational Foundation, 3029 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa American Little League, 2949 Fairview Road

Costa Mesa High School Aquatics Booster Club, 2150 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa High School Band Boosters, 3009 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa High School Band/Color Guard Boosters, 2701 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa High School Baseball Boosters, 1097 Baker St.

Costa Mesa High School Boys Basketball, 719-739 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa High School Cheer, 233 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa High School Football Boosters, 610 W. 18th St.

Costa Mesa High School Track & Field, 1085 Baker St.

Costa Mesa High School Girls Soccer, 2200 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa Middle School Color Guard, 582 W. 19th St.

Costa Mesa Middle School Delta, 1154 Sunflower Ave.

Costa Mesa National Little League, 145 E. 19th St.

Costa Mesa Newport Youth Sports Assn, 296 E. 17th St.

Estancia High School Aquatic Boosters, 2150 Placentia Ave.

Estancia High School Band Boosters, 2300 Harbor Blvd.

Estancia High School Baseball, 185 E. 17th St.

Estancia High School Boys Basketball Boosters, 380 E. 17th St.

Estancia High School Boys Soccer Boosters, 2180 Harbor Blvd.

Estancia High School Cheer Booster Club, 1720 Superior Ave.

Estancia High School Football Boosters, 1175 Baker St.

Estancia High School Girls Soccer, 1700 Adams Ave.

Estancia High School Golf Boosters, 2666 Harbor Blvd.

Friends of Costa Mesa Soccer 17th, 289 E. 17th St.

Friends of Costa Mesa Soccer Bristol, 280 Bristol St.

Friends of Costa Mesa Soccer Fairview, 2252 Fairview Road

Friends of Costa Mesa Soccer Newport, 2620 Newport Blvd.

Harbor Trinity Youth Group, 1230 Baker St.

Kiwanis Club of Costa Mesa, 740 W. Wilson St.

Newport Harbor High School Boys Baseball Boosters, 253 E. 17th St.

Newport Harbor High School Football Boosters, 495 E. 17th St.

Newport Harbor High School Roller Hockey, 803 19th St.

Vanguard University, 2599 Newport Blvd.

Youth Services Assn. of Orange County, 2180 Newport Blvd.

Source: Permits filed with the city

Fireworks stands in Huntington Beach

Marina HS Aquatics, 5922 Edinger Ave.

Marina Junior All American Football, 5241 Warner Ave.

Ocean View HS Athletics, 6967 Warner Ave.

Crosspoint Church, 8492 Warner Ave.

Huntington Beach HS Football, 17701 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Valley Little League, 10085 Adams Ave.

Kiwanis Club of HB, 19050 Brookhurst St.

Huntington Beach Elks Lodge, 9502 Hamilton Ave.

Edison HS, 8891 Atlanta Ave.

YMCA Adventure Guides, 21132 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach Pop Warner Football, 9045 Adams Ave.

Huntington Beach Water Polo Club, 19670 Beach Blvd.

Brethren Christian HS, 18081 Goldenwest St.

Seaview Little League, 20052 Brookhurst St.

Apostolic Church, 17491 Beach Blvd.

Source: Assistant Fire Marshal Janice Van Mullem

