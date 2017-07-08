Costa Mesa’s First Friday car show revs up for final time

Organizers have put the brakes on the First Friday Road Show in Costa Mesa following a final staging that also served as a celebration of the event’s run.

For five years, the free monthly show spotlighted custom and classic cars in the parking lot at Costa Mesa City Hall. A typical show could draw hundreds of visitors.

However, Friday’s event was the last that will be held at City Hall, according to organizers, who said they had simply “run outta gas.”

“We’d like to thank each and every one of you for all of your support and love over the past five years,” organizers wrote in a post on the show’s Facebook page. “This is your show; it always has been. That is what has made it so fun for us and kept it going so long. The friendships forged, the stories, the generations of cars — it’s been an amazing journey.”

The final show featured live music and food to go with the assortment of vehicles on display.

Trophies were awarded for best of show and people’s choice, and organizers also presented the Howard James Memorial Award for good attendance.