Sailboats take Flight at 82nd Newport Beach race

The 82nd annual Flight of Newport Beach sailboat race cruised through Newport Harbor on Sunday afternoon, with sailors of all ages answering the call from the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The regatta, formerly called Flight of the Lasers, had 31 starters in the Laser boat class and 36 starters in the Harbor 20 class.

Brett Hemphill of Balboa Yacht Club placed first in the Laser class, and Jon and Gale Pinckney of Newport Harbor Yacht Club were first in Harbor 20.

Various other awards also were presented, including for best costume and best decorated and most unique boats.