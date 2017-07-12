Huntington Beach man dies after fall at Pechanga resort

A 27-year-old Huntington Beach man died Monday after falling at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said the death appeared to be accidental, though they are still investigating.

Sheriff’s officials responded to the resort shortly after midnight Monday.

Robert Flores was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, according to coroner’s officials.

It wasn’t clear what Flores fell from. The coroner will conduct an investigation to determine the official cause of death.

“We are very saddened to learn of this tragedy, and extend our deepest condolences to the family,” Pechanga Resort & Casino spokeswoman Ciara Green said. “We are working with local law enforcement on this incident.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Southwest Station at (951) 696-3000.

