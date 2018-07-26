DAILY PILOT

Man in critical condition after Fountain Valley crash

By
Jul 26, 2018 | 9:30 AM
A driver was hospitalized after a two-car crash Wednesday at the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Warner Avenue in Fountain Valley. (Courtesy of Fountain Valley Police Department)

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was hospitalized in critical condition after a two-car crash in Fountain Valley on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Fountain Valley police responded to the crash at Warner Avenue and Brookhurst Street at 4:32 p.m. They found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles, police said.

The man, who was not identified by name, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash. Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs or a medical condition were factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4481.

