Man in critical condition after Fountain Valley crash

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was hospitalized in critical condition after a two-car crash in Fountain Valley on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Fountain Valley police responded to the crash at Warner Avenue and Brookhurst Street at 4:32 p.m. They found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles, police said.
The man, who was not identified by name, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.
It isn’t clear what caused the crash. Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs or a medical condition were factors.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4481.