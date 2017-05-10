Police suspect Newport Beach woman was scammed out of $3 million

Police suspect a Newport Beach woman was swindled out of $3 million over three years by someone she befriended online but had never met in person.

A bank representative reported possible elder abuse and fraud to Newport Beach police May 3 on behalf of a woman who lives on Kings Road, according to police.

The representative said the woman had asked to wire a large sum of money the day before and that he believed she was a victim of financial fraud, said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

The woman told authorities she had wired about $3 million in the past three years to someone she met online. She told police she was under the impression that the person was using the money for living and medical expenses, Manzella said.

