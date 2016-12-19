Crashed car dangles over 55 Freeway; driver suspected of DUI

A 28-year-old Santa Ana resident was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash left the suspect's car dangling above the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa on Friday night, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded at 6:23 p.m. to a report of a one-car crash at Newport Boulevard and Fairview Road, above the 55, police Sgt. Matt Selinske said.

Selinske said the car broke through a fence and dangled over the freeway. California Highway Patrol officers briefly stopped traffic on the 55 while crews removed the car.

Investigators believe the driver didn't handle a turn on Newport Boulevard and went through the fence, Selinske said.

Tinia Cabrera-Solis was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach with minor injuries and was cited, Selinske said.

