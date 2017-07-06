Costa Mesa’s First Friday car show reaches the end of the road

After a five-year run, organizers of the First Friday Road Show in Costa Mesa have decided it’s time to drive off into the sunset.

The monthly event — almost always held at Costa Mesa City Hall — has long offered goodies, live music and, of course, an assortment of custom and classic cars for crowds to admire.

This week, though, is the end of the road. Friday’s show will be the last at City Hall.

In a Facebook post, organizers said they’ve plain “run outta gas.”

“It’s been a great journey,” the post continued. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support. This has always been your show and we were just along for the ride. Thanks for the memories!”

The event began five years ago as a brainchild of then-Mayor Eric Bever, according to Dan Baker, assistant to City Manager Tom Hatch.

“He was a car enthusiast who thought it would be cool to have a car show,” Baker said Thursday. “So he solicited people out in the community to help him.”

Though the city has supported the event financially and logistically, Baker said a dedicated crew of community volunteers — including local residents Cindy Brenneman and Teresa Drain — have kept its engine running.

“They have gone above and beyond to keep this thing as great as it’s been,” Baker said. “The city has nothing but admiration for this group of people.”

Over the years, the First Friday Road Show has grown into a bustling community event that can draw dozens of autos and hundreds of visitors.

“Early on it was your classic cars, older models, but as of recent years there have been Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martins ... it’s all shapes and sizes,” Baker said.

Friday’s final show will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the front parking lot at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

Along with trophies for best of show and people’s choice, organizers will give out the Howard James Memorial Award for good attendance.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/FFRSCM.

