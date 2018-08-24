F.V. candidates report fundraising

Several Fountain Valley City Council candidates reported lean campaigns in the race for one of the three available seats this year.
Campaign disclosures for the first half of 2018 for four of the eight hopefuls — the city did not have forms for the others — show no donors giving more than $500.
Also, a relatively large proportion of contributions were less than $100 apiece, meaning they don’t have to be itemized in records.
Fountain Valley’s election is at-large, with no districts.
The city did not have forms for candidates Kim Constantine, Nick Lecong, Patrick Tucker and incumbent and current Mayor Michael Vo.
Here is the activity for the other candidates, rounded to the nearest dollar:
Glenn Grandis
- Contributions received: $9,002
- Expenditures made: $6,681
- Beginning cash balance: None
- Ending cash balance: $2,321
The longtime civic volunteer took in $4,002 in cash contributions and $5,000 in loans. His largest donations came from Assembly candidate Josh Lowenthal, a Huntington Beach Democrat, and Republic Services at $500 each.
A significant amount of donations were too small to be itemized, but at $1,552 combined accounted for more than a third of his total outside contributions.
Patrick Harper
- Contributions received: $9,728
- Expenditures made: $2,860
- Beginning cash balance: None
- Ending cash balance: $6,868
The current planning commissioner received $8,228 in cash donations. Top donors included Advanced Cardiovascular Care, Busy Bee Care Providers, Footprints Behavioral Health Corp., Mary Clare Harper, Sarah Letts and Anthony T. Nguyen, all giving $500 each. He also received $563 in small donations and has $1,500 in self-loans.
Tom Nguyen
- Contributions received: $5,548
- Expenditures made: $4,506
- Beginning cash balance: None
- Ending cash balance: $1,042
All contributions for the escrow executive were monetary, with no loans or non-cash gifts. His top donors were CD Video Manufacturing, PM Investment Groups, Lien Hoang, Hai Le, Anthony Nguyen and Hai Trong Tran, all giving $500 each.
Dave Osborn
- Contributions received: $12,328
- Expenditures made: $7,344
- Beginning cash balance: None
- Ending cash balance: $4,984
Osborn, co-owner of Fountain Bowl, is largely self-funding his run for council. He loaned himself $9,300 and his bowling alley contributed about $950 in food and drinks for events.
He drew $1,814 in cash donations, with $714 of them being in small unitemized amounts. Only five donors gave enough to be listed individually, and none gave more than $250 each.