DAILY PILOT

3 injured when car crashes into office in Fountain Valley

By Julia Sclafani
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Fountain Orthopedics and Prosthetics located at 16520 Harbor Blvd St. G in Fountain Valley. (Daily Pilot)

A car crashed into a Fountain Valley medical device office Thursday afternoon, injuring three people, police said.

A black Mercedes S500 struck Fountain Orthopedics and Prosthetics in the South Coast Commerce Center at 16520 Harbor Blvd., Suite G, just before 1 p.m., Fountain Valley Police Department spokesman Kham Vang said.

A man was struck inside the building, and a man and a woman were pinned by either the car or dislodged debris, police said.

Fountain Valley firefighters extricated the pinned 74-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, police said.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old woman,was uninjured. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor, police said.

