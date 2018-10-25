3 injured when car crashes into office in Fountain Valley

A car crashed into a Fountain Valley medical device office Thursday afternoon, injuring three people, police said.
A black Mercedes S500 struck Fountain Orthopedics and Prosthetics in the South Coast Commerce Center at 16520 Harbor Blvd., Suite G, just before 1 p.m., Fountain Valley Police Department spokesman Kham Vang said.
A man was struck inside the building, and a man and a woman were pinned by either the car or dislodged debris, police said.
Fountain Valley firefighters extricated the pinned 74-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, police said.
All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old woman,was uninjured. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor, police said.