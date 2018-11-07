Vo in lead to keep F.V. council seat; Harper and Constantine in second and third

The Fountain Valley City Council appears to be getting two new members and keeping one familiar face.
Incumbent Michael Vo was the leader in early election returns Tuesday night, with Patrick Harper and Kim Constantine in second and third places in the race for three available seats as of 9:30 p.m.
Fountain Valley’s council has a total of five seats. Members are elected by voters citywide.
Vo, the current mayor and the only incumbent in the running this year, had 16.8% of the vote among the eight candidates. As long as he stays in the top three, he will take his third term. Harper, a city planning commissioner, had 15.5%, and Constantine, a businesswoman and local activist, had 14.2%.
Council members John Collins and Larry Crandall are bowing out this year. Collins is termed out, and Crandall was appointed early this year as an interim replacement for council member Mark McCurdy, who resigned in January. Crandall previously served on the council from 1998 to 2012.
Other candidates in this year’s race were high-technology account manager Glenn Grandis, entrepreneur Nick Lecong, business owner and real estate broker Tom Nguyen, Fountain Bowl co-owner Dave Osborn and former planning commissioner Patrick Tucker.
During the campaign, candidates identified public safety and fiscal responsibility as some of Fountain Valley’s biggest issues.