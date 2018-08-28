Campaign funding reported for 2 more Fountain Valley council candidates

Two more of the eight Fountain Valley City Council candidates reported their campaign fundraising activity for the first six months of the year.
They are:
Kim Constantine
- Contributions received: $60
- Expenditures made: $50
- Beginning cash balance: None
- Ending cash balance: $10
The local activist, who is making her third run for council, loaned herself $60 to cover a $50 state filing fee, leaving $10 in her campaign account. She had no outside donations.
Michael Vo (incumbent)
- Contributions received: $11,020
- Expenditures made: $12,735
- Beginning cash balance: $12,642
- Ending cash balance: $10,927
Vo, the only incumbent in this year’s race, was first elected to the council in 2010 and is currently serving his second term as mayor. His fundraising haul for the first half of the year, all from outside donors, made him the best-financed candidate so far.
Sixteen of his 29 itemized donations were for $500 each, the local limit per candidate per election. They came from ADK Bancorp Inc., Asian Garden LLC, Ausco Inc., Elizabeth Thu Nghiem Inc., Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home Inc., JC Financial Enterprises Inc., Long Phi Dang, M.D., Michael Holding LLC, Orange County Vascular Endovascular Surgery Center Inc., S Channel Inc., Saigon City Marketplace, Teletron Global Inc., TPC Corp., Unicare Pharma Inc., Viet Link Radio and Vinh Chad Corp.-Harbor Sausage.
The city said last week that it didn’t have campaign finance filings for Constantine, Vo, Nick Lecong and Patrick Tucker. It clarified this week that Lecong and Tucker did not have campaign committees during the January-June reporting period but that it had found Vo’s filings. Constantine supplied hers directly to the Daily Pilot on request.
The finance filings for candidates Glenn Grandis, Patrick Harper, Tom Nguyen and Dave Osborn were reported last week.
Three seats are up for election Nov. 6.