Woman killed in Fountain Valley hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting and killing a woman late Sunday or early Monday in Fountain Valley.
The woman’s body was found at 12:14 a.m. Monday on Warner Avenue west of Bushard Street, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.
Fountain Valley police Sgt. Kham Vang said the woman, who has not been identified, was struck by a motorist who fled the scene.
Investigators said they plan to view surveillance video in the area to help find out what happened.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4485.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.
