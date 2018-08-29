Woman killed in Fountain Valley hit-and-run is identified; driver still at large

A 36-year-old woman killed by a hit-and-run driver in Fountain Valley was identified Tuesday as Patrice Damiani-Peters.
She died where a motorist struck her on Warner Avenue where it passes over the 405 Freeway just west of Bushard Street, Fountain Valley police said.
Her body was found around 12:10 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported the fatality to authorities, according to police Lt. Tony Luce.
The injuries on her body led detectives to conclude she had been hit by a vehicle, Luce said.
The driver fled the scene and remains unidentified.
Investigators did not say whether they had seen any surveillance footage from nearby businesses or an elementary school.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in piecing together what happened. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4485.