Man gets 22 years in prison for 2012 robbery and sex assault in Fountain Valley

A Garden Grove man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a 2012 robbery at a Fountain Valley business.
Danny Thien Nguyen, 28, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to sexual penetration by foreign object and force, kidnapping to commit a sex offense, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
On Jan. 10, 2012, Nguyen entered the business in the 9000 block of Talbert Avenue, where the woman was working alone, and robbed her at gunpoint, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. He then forced her into a back room and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.
Investigators collected DNA at the time, but Nguyen was not identified until 2016, when DNA he submitted in 2012 in connection with a guilty plea in a separate assault and attempted robbery was matched to it.
