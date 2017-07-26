Fountain Valley gets one shut-down well back online

One of Fountain Valley’s disabled groundwater wells is back up and running.

Contract workers completed repairs on the well at Warner Avenue and Newhope Street on Wednesday, said city Public Works director Mark Lewis. The well went offline in June after developing pumping issues.

The city now has three of its six wells in operation, plus a connection to the Metropolitan Water District in nearby Garden Grove.

Workers will next turn their attention to a well at Nieblas Park that went down with pump failure this month.

Work at the two other disabled wells — one near Coastline Community College and one in Mile Square Regional Park — is expected to begin this fall. Those wells were shut down earlier this year, the former because of pump failure and the latter with pump and motor issues.

“Things are good and will only continue to improve as we affect repairs to the other wells and bring them all online once again,” Lewis said.

