Fountain Valley police seek identity of man suspected in package theft

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a package from outside a Fountain Valley home in March.

Police said the man removed the package, containing $240 worth of clothing, from the front porch of a home in the 9000 block of Gardenia Avenue at 1:16 p.m. March 29.

A security camera captured a photo of the man, whom police described as 5-feet-8, 170 pounds, balding and wearing a gray T-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Dave Cabrera at (714) 593-4495 or dave.cabrera@fountainvalley.org.

