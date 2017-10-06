Costa Mesa construction site and restaurant evacuated after gas leak

More than a dozen people were evacuated from a construction site and a restaurant in Costa Mesa on Friday after crews discovered a leak in a natural gas line.

At about 2:50 p.m., Costa Mesa fire officials responded to 580 Anton Blvd., where a seven-story apartment complex is being built, after workers discovered a pinhole leak in a 2-inch gas line, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

People working on the site had already begun to evacuate when fire crews arrived. Firefighters evacuated a nearby restaurant as a safety precaution, Coates said.

Southern California Gas Co. is working to repair the line, according to Coates.

No injuries were reported.

It isn’t clear how the line was punctured.

