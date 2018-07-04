Golden West College construction projects aim to build a future of ‘innovation and invention’

Construction is gaining steam at Golden West College in Huntington Beach on a series of new buildings intended to accommodate increasing enrollment and foster “innovation and invention,” college officials say.
When all is said and done, Golden West will boast a new math and science building, a language arts complex, a cosmetology building and a business, social sciences and administrative office facility, said college spokesman Chris McLaughlin.
Earlier this year, the community college celebrated the completion of a new criminal justice training center and a student services center.
Construction on the new math and science building began last year. McLaughlin said the three-story, 120,516-square-foot structure will provide more classroom space and offer a STEM center for science, technology, engineering and math. Officials estimate completion in 2019.
The existing math and science building is about 40,000 square feet and will be used until the new facility is complete. After that, it will be used for additional classes and programs. Math and science classes also are held in several other buildings on campus, McLaughlin said.
The new language arts complex will replace the humanities and health sciences building at the center of campus. McLaughlin said the college is waiting for state approval to break ground.
The cosmetology building will include retail and salon space to support an existing campus program that provides hair care to the community.
Smaller buildings will be demolished to make room for a multi-use facility for business, social sciences and administrative offices. Conference facilities will be included that could accommodate special events.
The expansive refurbishment project, with a budget estimate of $333.9 million, is part of the Coast Community College District’s Vision 2020 Facilities Master Plan, which district trustees approved in 2011.
Golden West allocated $198.84 million from Measure M, a $698-million bond issue that local voters approved in 2012 to help fund new academic buildings, technology upgrades and facility repairs at all Coast district colleges, which also include Orange Coast and Coastline. The project funding also includes more than $135 million from other sources.
District spokeswoman Letitia Clark said Golden West has used more than $153 million so far.
Clark said deadlines for projects in the pipeline depend on limitations on bond spending.
Golden West, built in the 1960s, comprises many buildings that have exceeded their expected duration of 50 years. Upgrades have been made to the air conditioning units, but facilities throughout the campus also need to be refurbished, according to the district’s plan.