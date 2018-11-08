Gondola charter to haul its hulls across the bay

Gondola Adventures had been on Coast Highway for 25 years, starting out as a charter with a gondola among an eclectic fleet. Over time, the Mohrs fell more in love with the low-slung, cozy vessels that stand out even among the harbor’s sportfishers, paddleboards and dramatic sailboats and yachts. Customers often book cruises for romantic excursions, and their skippers wear the iconic striped shirts and straw hats of traditional Venetian gondoliers.