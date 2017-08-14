Man with 4 DUI convictions arrested in Costa Mesa on suspicion of drunk driving

A 29-year-old man with four previous DUI convictions was arrested Saturday in Costa Mesa on suspicion of drunk driving after officers found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle, with open beer cans, police said.

A driver called 911 at about 7:50 p.m. to report that another car was swerving across lanes on the 405 Freeway. The motorist provided police with a description of the vehicle and followed it as it exited the freeway onto Fairview Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a car matching the description parked along a red curb on Paularino Avenue, partially blocking a lane. The driver was passed out at the wheel, with open beer cans visible inside the car, police said.

Ruben Gonzalez of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. His blood-alcohol level registered 0.28% on a breath device, police said.

Gonzalez, who is on probation in connection with a 2015 felony DUI conviction, was booked into Orange County Jail without bail, according to Orange County Superior Court and jail records.

