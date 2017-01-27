Deadline extended for grand jury applicants

Faced with a shortage of applicants, Orange County Superior Court has extended the deadline to apply to serve on the grand jury, court officials announced Friday.

Applicants will have until Wednesday to submit paperwork to join the 19-member panel, which provides civil oversight of local governments and agencies by reviewing and evaluating the county, cities, and other agencies, including jails, schools and special districts.

After the grand jury completes its investigations, it compiles written reports of its findings and makes recommendations for improvements. Members also consider evidence for possible indictment of individuals facing criminal charges.

"It is difficult to attract qualified individuals from all areas of Orange County who can devote 30 to 35 hours per week for this unique community service opportunity," Judge Kirk Nakamura, who acts as chair of the grand jury recruitment and selection committee, said in a prepared statement.

Each member serves for one year and receives a $50 per day stipend, mileage reimbursement and reserved parking at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

After closing the application period, Superior Court judges will interview qualified applicants and choose the top candidates. Nineteen members are selected by a random drawing of the 25 to 30 finalists.

Grand jurors will take the oath of office on June 30.

Applicants must be an Orange County resident, U.S. citizen, at least age 18 and have sufficient knowledge of English, sound judgment and a sense of fairness, according to court officials.

The application form is available online at ocgrandjury.org, by calling (657) 622-6747, or in person at the Jury Commissioner's Office, 700 Civic Center Drive West in Santa Ana.

