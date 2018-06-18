Man arrested after standoff with police at woman's Costa Mesa home

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested Monday after police said a man forced his way into a woman’s home in Costa Mesa and barricaded himself inside for more than two hours.
Douglas Grant of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of robbery, violating a restraining order and refusing to leave a property. He also was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Costa Mesa police said.
Officers responded to a report of a man violating a restraining order by entering a home in the 2500 block of Back Bay Loop at 5:10 a.m., police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.
The woman told police that the man took her keys as she tried to leave. The woman left the home and met officers outside, Fyad said.
The relationship between the man and the woman was unclear.
“Officers found all exterior doors and windows locked and attempted to communicate with [him] from outside, but received no response,” Fyad said.
Officers eventually forced open an interior garage door and began speaking with the man, who was barricaded in a bedroom.
The department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene, but before they arrived, patrol officers persuaded the man to leave the property at about 7:45 a.m., Fyad said.
Officers reportedly found methamphetamine, a replica gun, a knife and a note — the contents of which were not made public — in the bedroom.