2 arrested after thefts from 24 Hour Fitness in Fountain Valley

Two people who police suspect stole car keys, credit cards and cellphones from lockers in a 24 Hour Fitness in Fountain Valley were arrested Wednesday.

Fountain Valley police received reports at about 10:40 a.m. that several lockers had been broken into at the gym at 17200 Brookhurst St.

Someone used keys stolen from the lockers to unlock vehicles in the gym’s parking lot and make off with additional property, police said.

Police tracked two suspects to Westminster Mall based on purchases made with stolen credit cards, authorities said.

Tiffany Cauyong, 18, and Christopher Blackburn, 19, both of Daly City, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and fraud.

Cauyong was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $27,492. Blackburn was released from jail Friday after posting bond, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN