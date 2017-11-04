Costa Mesa’s Halecrest Park heats up at annual chili cook-off

Halecrest Park in Costa Mesa was the place for family-friendly fun Saturday during its annual chili cook-off.

The free event at the private facility at 3107 Killybrooke Lane offered samples of various chili recipes, activities for adults and children and live music from the band Dead End Road.

Halecrest Park, which marked its 60th anniversary this year, encompasses about five acres and includes swimming pools, a playground and basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.

For more information about the facility, visit halecrestpark.com.