New Surfers' Hall of Fame inductees prove power of perseverance

“Always hope.”

That’s what Bethany Hamilton wrote into wet cement Friday morning as she was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in front of Huntington Surf and Sport in Huntington Beach.

Hamilton, 27, overcame losing her left arm to a shark attack at age 13 to become a professional surfer whose story of determination became internationally known through the book “Soul Surfer,” which in 2011 was made into a film of the same name.

Michael “Mick” Fanning, a three-time world title holder nicknamed “White Lightning” for his speed, also was inducted during the hour-long ceremony.

Fanning, 36, gained widespread fame when he escaped unscathed after battling a great white shark in 2015 during a surfing competition in South Africa.

With the U.S. Open of Surfing ramping up for its final weekend at the nearby beach, hundreds of surfing fans crowded shoulder to shoulder to watch the induction ceremony.

Hamilton and Fanning had their names, hands and footprints impressed in cement in front of the store at 300 Pacific Coast Hwy. as big names in the surfing industry spoke to their character and determination.

“Both of these people are great humans and have hearts of champions,” famed surfer Peter “PT” Townend said.

“You are the king and queen of modern surfing,” said Aaron Pai, founder of the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

Many of the speakers mentioned the struggles that Hamilton and Fanning had to overcome in their careers.

When Hamilton lost her arm, there were doubts as to whether she’d be able to compete. But she claimed a national amateur title within two years after the attack, and she placed third in the 2016 Fiji Women’s Pro.

Hamilton has used her injury as fuel for her foundation, Friends of Bethany, which helps amputees.

Fanning suffered a major setback in 2004 when his hamstring was ripped from the bone while surfing.

But he went on to claim world titles in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

“There’s going to be peaks and valleys,” he said during Friday’s ceremony. “Getting back to the top of the peak is the best part.”

Fanning also expressed admiration for his fellow inductee, citing her willingness to charge the big waves at Pipeline and Jaws in Hawaii.

When it was Hamilton’s turn to speak, she professed the virtues of hope and resilience in the face of struggle.

“Hope is such a key thing you need in life to get past tough times,” she said. “Surfing has brought me a lot of hope. It’s been a fun journey.”

