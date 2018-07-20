Fountain Valley man sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping and torture of marijuana dispensary owner

The dispensary owner — whom the Daily Pilot is not identifying because he was a victim of a sexual assault — testified in December last year that masked captors zip-tied his hands and feet, threw him in back of a van and drove him and his roommate to the Mojave Desert. During the nearly three-hour trip, he was stomped on, Tased, beaten and burned, he said. The kidnappers demanded $1 million from him dozens of times. Once they arrived in the desert, the captors cut off his penis.