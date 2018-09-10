Ocean lovers gather in Huntington Beach for Blessing of the Waves and to remember departed pastors

Surfers, tourists and beach lovers gathered Sunday to honor the ocean through music, dancing and prayer during the Blessing of the Waves near the Huntington Beach Pier.
The annual ceremony, presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, recognizes the ocean’s spiritual qualities and significance and is attended by representatives of many religious faiths.
This year’s event paid tribute to the Rev. Christian Mondor and pastor Blaine “Sumo” Sato, local surf community icons who died this year and were mainstays of the Blessing of the Waves.