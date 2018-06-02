Custom cars and street rods are part of the show at Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance

Custom cars, imported vehicles and streets rods were on display Saturday at Central Park in Huntington Beach to kick off the annual Concours d’Elegance.
The two-day event, presented by the Huntington Beach Central Library & Cultural Center, wraps up Sunday with vintage and current automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles.
The exhibit also includes live entertainment, children’s activities, food and vendors.
Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park, 18000 Goldenwest St.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 16.
The event helps raise money for the Children’s Resource Center wing at the public library.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2sqeVIW.