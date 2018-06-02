DAILY PILOT

Custom cars and street rods are part of the show at Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance

By
Jun 02, 2018 | 4:45 PM

Custom cars, imported vehicles and streets rods were on display Saturday at Central Park in Huntington Beach to kick off the annual Concours d’Elegance.

The two-day event, presented by the Huntington Beach Central Library & Cultural Center, wraps up Sunday with vintage and current automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles.

The exhibit also includes live entertainment, children’s activities, food and vendors.

Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park, 18000 Goldenwest St.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 16.

The event helps raise money for the Children’s Resource Center wing at the public library.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2sqeVIW.

