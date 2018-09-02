Civil War comes to life through 'living history' reenactment in Huntington Beach

Troops congregated behind the Central Library in Huntington Beach on Saturday to fight the Civil War. Or at least reenact it.
Booming cannon fire permeated Central Park as combatants for the North and South navigated the battlefield while onlookers watched during Civil War Days, a “living history” event presented by the Huntington Beach Historical Society.
The day also featured weapons demonstrations, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator delivering the Gettysburg Address and a concert featuring the Armory Band.
The 24th annual Civil War Days continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Central Park is at 7111 Talbert Ave. For more information, visit hbhistory.org/civilwar.