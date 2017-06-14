H.B. Planning Commission reviews draft of general plan update

Huntington Beach planning commissioners reviewed a draft of the city’s updated general plan Tuesday, providing sparse feedback on the document that will guide the city’s development decisions through 2040.

The state-mandated general plan, not comprehensively updated since 1996, is expected to change little of Surf City’s existing development blueprint.

According to city reports, it doesn’t add any new specific plans or modify the maximum density requirements. It also doesn’t change any existing residential zoning designations or propose new residential areas, but it does allow for residential growth in current residential areas.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Commissioner Dan Kalmick spoke more than his colleagues, providing a long list of issues he’d like to see considered, such as policies related to autonomous vehicles and an analysis of how the Breitling air show could affect Bolsa Chica wildlife.

City officials have been working on the general plan update since 2013, when the City Council voted to hire planning consulting firm Michael Baker International to assist with the process.

The plan, which will need final approval from the council, is scheduled to return to the Planning Commission in a study session June 27. The panel will discuss its environmental impacts.

City Hall will hold a public hearing on the draft Aug. 15. The council will host one Sept. 18.

The public can review the draft EIR at hbthenextwave.org/documents.

Comments on the EIR must be sent by July 7 to Villasenor by email at jvillasenor@surfcity-hb.org or by mail at 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA, 92648.

