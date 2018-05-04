Huntington Beach council to consider permit process for alcohol sales at some Central Park restaurants

An amendment to part of the Huntington Beach zoning code that could allow some Central Park restaurants to sell alcohol will go before the City Council on Monday night.
The proposal was introduced by Councilman Patrick Brenden in January to create a conditional use permit process for alcohol sales at full-service restaurants in the open space and parks recreation zoning district.
The permit would be subject to approval by the city zoning administrator, with public notice of the hearing.
The city Planning Commission unanimously backed the proposal April 11; the council will have the final say.
Alcohol is currently permitted in public parks only with a permit and only during special events, according to municipal code.
Kathy May's Lake View Cafe and the Park Bench Cafe would be the only current establishments in Central Park that could apply for the permit. Snack stands, walk-up counters and similar operations would not qualify.
Kathy May's Lake View Cafe requested permission from the city to sell alcohol after customers asked to have a glass of wine or beer with their meals.
Proposal would create a Huntington Harbour commission
In other business Monday, the council will consider creating a commission to help oversee Huntington Harbour.
Huntington Harbour, in the northwest corner of the city bordering Seal Beach, includes five islands and a network of channels. It connects to Anaheim Bay through a waterway.
An advisory committee for the area would be tasked with offering input to the City Council on residential, recreational or commercial uses, including the regulation of watercraft in the area.
The proposal by council members Erik Peterson and Lyn Semeta directs city staff to research what would be needed to create the commission. It also calls for an ad hoc committee in which two council members would serve as liaisons to help staff return with a plan within 90 days.
Potential change to council meeting days
The City Council also will consider Brenden's proposal to shift council meetings from the first and third Mondays of each month to the first and third Tuesdays.
Brenden says that because council meetings are scheduled on Mondays, conflicts with holidays often occur and the meetings are moved to Tuesdays.
This year, four council meeting days land on holidays, according to a staff report. Last year, there were five such occasions. Typically there are three to five each year.
The proposal calls for staff to propose amendments to the city charter and return to the council within 45 days with a resolution to establish the change.
Monday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.
