Pickleball fans could see more areas to play the sport in Huntington Beach

Pickleball fans may one day see more areas to play the sport in Huntington Beach.
The Huntington Beach City Council Monday will consider directing its Community Services Commission to research whether the city could provide more pickleball courts for residents. The city currently offers four courts at Worthy Park.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that integrates elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.
Each August, the Surf City Pickleball hosts a tournament\sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Assn. that draws more than 200 players.
Annual budget review of downtown Huntington Beach group
In other business, the council will review and consider the proposed 2018-19 fiscal budget for the Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District, a public-private partnership that aims to revitalize a commercial neighborhood.
Under the pending budget, the group would see an increase of $44,000 to help increase security in the downtown area. In July, the group launched its fourth-month pilot public safety program where security officers act as “extra eyes” for the Huntington Beach Police Department during the weekday until October.
The group also plans to discuss the homeless, improving the parking structure, adding restrooms, increasing lighting, visual appeal and information directories, according to the staff report.
New navigational systems at Central Library
The council may award a $180,503-contract to the Los Angeles-based Ampersand Contract Signing Group to develop and install new navigational system at the Huntington Beach Central Library.
The Central Library lacks a cohesive system to help people navigate the space effectively, with more than 184 directional questions asked and answered every day, according to the staff report.
The navigational system will cover the entire building, including the two main levels, every level of the book stacks and all meeting rooms.
Friends of the Huntington Beach Library donated $200,000 to help cover the cost of the full system, with some funds reserved for contingencies.
Monday’s City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at 2000 Main St.