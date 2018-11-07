Early returns in Huntington Beach favor 3 incumbents, 1 challenger

Mayor Mike Posey, Mayor Pro Tem Erik Peterson, Councilwoman Barbara Delgleize and newcomer Kim Carr took the lead in early returns Tuesday night as voters went to the polls to select four candidates from a pool of 15 to serve on Huntington Beach’s seven-member City Council.
Incumbents took the lead with Posey capturing 13.5% of the votes and Delgleize not far behind with 12.1%, as of 9:30 p.m.
The two are longtime members of the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, Carr, a city Public Works commissioner, was slightly ahead of Peterson, netting 10.3% of early returns to Peterson’s 10.2%.
Councilman Billy O’Connell trailed with 8.5%. The remaining 10 candidates tallied at or below 7.8%.
High-density development, homelessness and pensions dominated this season’s election forums as candidates shared their vision for Surf City. Some proposed amending the local zoning code to help cap high-density development, while others shared their council track records.
The majority agreed the city should eschew overdevelopment and retain the character of a suburban beach town.
The race drew 11 challengers to the incumbents, including information technology analyst Brian Burley, Carr, business owner Darren Ellis, history teacher and business manager Kevin “KC” Fockler, activist Amory Hanson, city Planning Commissioner Dan Kalmick, business development consultant Don “DK” Kennedy, teacher Shayna Lathus, lawyer Charles “CJ” Ray, Huntington Beach Union High School District trustee Michael Simons and city Finance Commissioner Ron Sterud.