6 in minivan injured in Huntington Beach in one of two crashes involving DUI suspect

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday in Huntington Beach on suspicion of driving under the influence after his SUV crashed into a minivan with six people inside moments after he was in another crash suspected of involving road rage, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. when the SUV crashed into a car at the intersection of Bolsa Chica Road and Warner Avenue, police said. The SUV fled on Warner and the driver eventually lost control and crashed into a minivan near Warner and Springdale Street, according to police.

The six people in the minivan were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department

Firefighters extricated the SUV driver, whom police identified as Brandon Gene Pauw of Huntington Beach, and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Pauw was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police did not release further details about the case.

