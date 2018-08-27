Huntington Beach driver, 19, killed in 405 Freeway crash is identified

A 19-year-old man who died after a crash with a semi-truck on the 405 Freeway last week was identified as Bryan Omar Herrera of Huntington Beach, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Monday.
Herrera was heading north in the No. 3 lane at an unknown speed when his 2017 Honda Accord hit the rear of the truck’s trailer at 12:41 a.m. Thursday north of the Goldenwest Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.
He was taken to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center with major injuries and died soon after.
The driver of the 1998 Kenworth semi-truck, a 31-year-old Pomona resident, was uninjured, the CHP said.
Daily Pilot staff writer Miranda Andrade contributed to this report.